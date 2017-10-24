BRIEF-Resverlogix Corp‍ entered into a Right of First Refusal Agreement with Hepalink USA Inc​

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Resverlogix Corp

* Resverlogix Corp - ‍ entered into a Right of First Refusal Agreement with Hepalink USA Inc​

* Resverlogix Corp - ‍Hepalink USA paid $8 million to Resverlogix in consideration for right of first refusal granted​

* Resverlogix - ‍during first 60 day period, deal may only be terminated upon mutual agreement; thereafter, agreement may be terminated by either party​

* Resverlogix-Hepalink USA granted Right of First Refusal in connection with licensing of right to develop, among others, products having RVX-208 in U.S.

* Resverlogix-Hepalink USA granted Right of First Refusal related to licensing of right to develop products with RVX-208 in U.S. until April 15, 2019​