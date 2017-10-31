BRIEF-Retail Properties of America reports Q3 FFO attributable to common shareholders of $0.25 per share​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Retail Properties Of America Inc

* Retail Properties of America, Inc. reports third quarter and year to date results

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.03 to $1.05

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Retail Properties of America Inc - qtrly FFO attributable to common shareholders of $0.25 per share​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Retail Properties of America Inc - qtrly operating FFO attributable to common shareholders of $0.26 per share

* Retail Properties of America Inc - increased 2017 same store NOI growth outlook to 1.75% to 2.25% from 1.25% to 2.25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: