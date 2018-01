Jan 8 (Reuters) - Retrophin Inc:

* RETROPHIN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND 2018 OUTLOOK

* ‍FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017, COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $155 MILLION​

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS NET PRODUCT SALES FOR Q4 OF 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $42 MILLION​

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS A NEW DRUG APPLICATION FILING IN 2018 FOR ITS NEW FORMULATION OF THIOLA FOR TREATMENT OF CYSTINURIA