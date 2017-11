Nov 20 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc

* Revance announces orphan drug designation of RT002 for the treatment of Cervical Dystonia

* Revance Therapeutics Inc - ‍U.S. FDA granted orphan drug designation for Co’s product candidate, Daxibotulinumtoxina for injection (RT002)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)