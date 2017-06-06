FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Revelo Resources signs LOI with Hochschild Mining
2017年6月6日 / 下午1点31分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Revelo Resources signs LOI with Hochschild Mining

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 6 (Reuters) - Revelo Resources Corp:

* Signed letter of intent with Hochschild Mining which gives Hochschild option to earn 100% interest in co's Northern Chile gold-silver project

* LOI in exchange for series of in-ground investments and/or drilling commitments totalling US$13 million and/or 30,000 metres

* LOI in exchange for a series of cash payments to Revelo totalling US$5.3 million

* After exercising option, Hochschild must also pay further US$15 million in cash together with NSR royalty on future production to Revelo of 1%

* LOI allows Hochschild to earn a 100% interest in co's Northern Chile gold-silver project over a maximum of five years

* Hochschild to reduce existing nsr royalty over portions of Cerro Buenos Aires, Las Pampas and Cerro Blanco from current 2% to 1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

