2017年11月3日 / 中午11点42分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Revlon says qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.62​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Revlon Inc-

* Revlon reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 sales rose 10.2 percent to $666.5 million

* Revlon Inc qtrly diluted loss per common share from continuing operations $0.62​

* Revlon Inc qtrly ‍adj loss per share $0.38​

* Revlon Inc - ‍ in Q3 , co incurred $9.3 million of Elizabeth Arden integration restructuring charges and $11.8 million of non-restructuring integration costs​

* Revlon Inc - on track to deliver about $190 million of annualized synergies & cost reductions by 2020 on Elizabeth Arden integration

* Revlon Inc - ‍ $55 million to $60 million of synergies on Elizabeth Arden integration and cost reductions expected to benefit 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
