FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Revolution Lighting Q3 gaap loss per share $0.12
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 中午12点13分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Revolution Lighting Q3 gaap loss per share $0.12

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc :

* Revolution Lighting Technologies reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue $43.1 million versus $50.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.12 to $0.14 excluding items

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $47 million to $50 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $165 million to $170 million

* Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc says “‍disappointed” in lower than anticipated results for 2017​

* Revolution Lighting Technologies-‍recovery of business levels in Texas and south eastern United States​ is slower than co anticipated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below