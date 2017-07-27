FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
BRIEF-Revolution Lighting Technologies Q2 gaap loss per share $0.03
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 中午11点46分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Revolution Lighting Technologies Q2 gaap loss per share $0.03

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc :

* Revolution Lighting Technologies reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.03

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $195 million to $205 million

* Q2 sales $43.4 million versus $43.1 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $52 million to $55 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.03 excluding items

* Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc - expects Q3 2017 revenue in $52 - $55 million range and adjusted ebitda in 8% - 10% range

* Revolution Lighting Technologies - expects FY 2017 revenue in $195 - $205 million range, an increase of 13% - 19% over 2016, adjusted EBITDA of about 10%

* Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc - expects FY 2017 non-gaap net income in $0.40 - $0.45 per share range

* Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc - company expects to have positive free cash flow for year in $15 million range

* FY 2017 revenue view $203.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $53.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $43.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below