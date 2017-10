Oct 17 (Reuters) - ReWalk Robotics Ltd:

* REWALK ROBOTICS LTD - ‍PRELIMINARY REVENUES WERE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 - SEC FILING​

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $1.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S