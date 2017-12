Dec 13 (Reuters) - RewardStream Solutions Inc:

* REWARDSTREAM PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* ‍EFFECTIVELY IMMEDIATELY, RALPH TURFUS HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND AS CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY

* ‍CHARLES ABEL HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY​

* ‍COMPANY HAS APPOINTED USAMA CHAUDHRY AS A DIRECTOR AND CFO COMPANY​

* ‍ABEL WILL REMAIN AS CONSULTANT TO COMPANY FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE​