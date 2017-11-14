FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rex Energy Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.00
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 晚上9点11分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Rex Energy Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.00

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Rex Energy Corp:

* Rex Energy Corp - ‍production volumes from Q3 of 2017 were 182.0 mmcfe/d, including 38% from liquids​

* Rex Energy Corp - ‍maintaining its full-year 2017 guidance​

* Rex Energy Corp - ‍Q4 2017 production expected to increase 10% sequentially, at midpoint of guidance​

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.00

* Rex Energy Corp qtrly ‍basic loss per share $4.76

* Rex Energy Corp - qtrly ‍total operating revenue $48.0 million versus $34.0 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.10, revenue view $46.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below