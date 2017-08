Aug 8 (Reuters) - Rex Energy Corp

* Rex Energy - qtrly ‍operating revenue from continuing operations $47.5 million, an increase of 52%; qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $1.03​

* Rex Energy - sees Q3 production 171.0-181.0 mmcfe/d; sees FY2017 production 180.0-190.0 mmcfe/d; sees FY 2018 production 255.0-265.0 mmcfe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: