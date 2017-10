Oct 13 (Reuters) - Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Rexahn announces $8 million registered direct offering

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Net proceeds of offering will be used for further development of Rexahn’s lead clinical programs​

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals - ‍Shares, warrants sold in units, each consisting of 1 share, warrant to buy 0.5 of share at offering price of $2.45 per unit​