BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Collaborates With Zhejiang Haichang Biotechnology

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH ZHEJIANG HAICHANG BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF RX-0201 (ARCHEXIN®) FOR THE TREATMENT OF HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA

* REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IN CONNECTION WITH AGREEMENT WITH HAICHANG, REXAHN PLANS TO DISCONTINUE INTERNALLY FUNDED PROGRAMS OF ARCHEXIN

* REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC - REXAHN WILL ALSO CEASE ENROLLMENT IN CURRENT PHASE IIA CLINICAL STUDY OF ARCHEXIN IN METASTATIC RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

* REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, HAICHANG WILL DEVELOP A NANO-LIPOSOMAL FORMULATION OF RX-0201 USING ITS PROPRIETARY QTSOME TECHNOLOGY​

* REXAHN - PARTIES TO SHARE DOWNSTREAM LICENSING FEES, ROYALTIES PAID RELATED TO DEVELOPMENT,COMMERCIALIZATION OF NANO-LIPOSOMAL FORMULATION OF RX-0201