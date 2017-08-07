FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 天前
BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月7日 / 下午1点24分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Rexahn Pharma - ‍Expects its cash, investments as of june 30, will be sufficient to fund cash flow requirements for current activities into late 2018​

* Rexahn Pharma - ‍Cash and investments totaled approximately $26.8 million as of June 30, 2017, compared to approximately $20.3 million as of December 31, 2016​

* Rexahn Pharma - ‍During H2 2017, plan to initiate additional clinical studies with RX-3117 in combination with Abraxane Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below