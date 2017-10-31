FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rexford Industrial announces third quarter 2017 financial results
2017年10月31日

BRIEF-Rexford Industrial announces third quarter 2017 financial results

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

* Rexford Industrial announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 GAAP core FFO per share $0.25

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rexford industrial realty - ‍updating full year 2017 guidance for share of core FFO to a range of $0.94 to $0.96 per diluted share of common stock​

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - ‍sees 2017 year-end same property portfolio occupancy within a range of 95% to 96%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

