BRIEF-Rexford Industrial Q2 FFO per share $0.23

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Rexford Industrial Realty Inc
* Rexford Industrial announces second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 core FFO per share $0.23
* Q2 FFO per share $0.23
* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.26
* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - updating its full year 2017 guidance for company share of core FFO to a range of $0.93 to $0.96 per diluted share
* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - full year guidance assumes year-end same property portfolio occupancy within a range of 94% to 96% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: