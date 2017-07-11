FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天前
BRIEF-Rexford Industrial Realty, on July 5, co through operating partnership, Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P entered into agreement to acquire industrial park
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 晚上8点35分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Rexford Industrial Realty, on July 5, co through operating partnership, Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P entered into agreement to acquire industrial park

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Rexford Industrial Realty Inc:

* Rexford Industrial Realty - on July 5, co through operating partnership, Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P entered into agreement to acquire an industrial park

* Rexford Industrial Realty - expects to fund deal through combination of available cash on hand, by drawing on co's unsecured revolving credit facility

* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of industrial park is $210.5 million, exclusive of closing costs

* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - company made a deposit of $6.0 million upon entering into agreement - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2tFAO86) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below