BRIEF-Rexnord Corp reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
2017年11月1日

BRIEF-Rexnord Corp reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Rexnord Corp

* Rexnord reports q2 fy2018 financial results and increases fy2018 operating outlook

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 sales $511 million versus I/B/E/S view $505.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rexnord Corp - ‍project fiscal 2018 net income to be in a range of $95 million to $102 million​

* Rexnord Corp - ‍ project fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $375 million to $385 million​

* Rexnord Corp - ‍project fiscal 2018 free cash flow to exceed net income​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

