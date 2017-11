Nov 28 (Reuters) - Rexnord Corp:

* REXNORD CORPORATION ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* REXNORD CORP - ‍ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO COMMENCE AN OFFERING OF $500.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES​

* REXNORD CORP - ‍NOTES WILL BE ISSUED BY COMPANY‘S WHOLLY-OWNED, INDIRECT SUBSIDIARIES RBS GLOBAL, INC. AND REXNORD LLC​

* REXNORD- TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH AVAILABLE CASH, TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS THROUGH REFINANCING, AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT​