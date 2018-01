Jan 24 (Reuters) - Rf Industries Ltd:

* RF INDUSTRIES’ Q4 AND ANNUAL SALES, NET INCOME AND EPS INCREASE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q4 SALES ROSE 10 PERCENT TO $8.9 MILLION

* ‍EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN NET SALES FOR CURRENT QUARTER ENDING JANUARY 31, 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​