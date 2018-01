BRIEF-RGAx To Acquire LOGIQ3 Group

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Reinsurance Group Of America Inc:

* RGAX SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTIONS, INCLUDING SALE PRICES, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED​

* RGAX - IN A RELATED TRANSACTION, RGAX WILL ALSO ACQUIRE REMAINING OWNERSHIP STAKE IN TINDALL ASSOCIATES INC HELD BY MSG GLOBAL SOLUTIONS​

* RGAX TO ACQUIRE LOGIQ3 GROUP

* RGAX - LOGIQ3 GROUP WILL MAINTAIN A SEPARATE OPERATION AND RETAIN EMPLOYEES IN THEIR CURRENT ROLES (CORRECTS TYPO IN COMPANY NAME)