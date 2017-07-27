FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RGM Capital urges board of Cornerstone Ondemand to consider strategic options
2017年7月27日 / 晚上9点02分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-RGM Capital urges board of Cornerstone Ondemand to consider strategic options

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Cornerstone Ondemand Inc

* RGM Capital urges board of Cornerstone Ondemand to consider strategic options

* ‍RGM Capital LLC says owns, in aggregate, approximately 4.7 pct of common stock of Cornerstone Ondemand​

* RGM Capital says "believe that market conditions are favorable" for cornerstone ondemand to consider strategic alternatives​

* ‍RGM Capital says calls on Cornerstone's board to create independent strategic review committee immediately, hire financial & legal advisors to assist in process ​

* RGM Capital- believe path forward for co includes "establishing a strategic review committee to vet all options, including potential sale of business"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

