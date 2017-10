Oct 19 (Reuters) - Real Goods Solar Inc

* RGS Energy issues business update – Net Sales up 59%, installation revenue increases 36%

* RGS Energy - Preliminary Q3 total revenue $4 mln‍​

* RGS Energy - Preliminary Q3-ending backlog of $13.9 million ‍​

* RGS Energy - Overall average sales price per watt for residential segment Q3 was $3.62 versus $3.27 in the second quarter of 2017