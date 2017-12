BRIEF-RH Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.04

Dec 5 (Reuters) - RH:

* REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.04

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.04 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q4 REVENUE $655 MILLION TO $680 MILLION

* SAYS EXPECTS ‍FISCAL 2017 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN RANGE OF $120 MILLION TO $130 MILLION​

* SEES ‍FISCAL 2017 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IN RANGE OF $83 MILLION TO $87 MILLION​

* SEES ‍Q4 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IN RANGE OF $37 MILLION TO $41 MILLION​

* SEES ‍FY 2018 NET REVENUES IN RANGE OF $2.58 BILLION TO $2.62 BILLION, REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 6% TO 7% ON A 52-WEEK VERSUS 53-WEEK BASIS​

* SEES ‍FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IN RANGE OF $125 MILLION TO $145 MILLION​

* - QTRLY ‍NET REVENUES $592.5 MILLION VERSUS $549.3 MILLION

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $592.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S