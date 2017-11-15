FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RH sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.54 to $0.56
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
2017年11月15日

Nov 15 (Reuters) - RH

* RH raises third quarter and fiscal 2017 adjusted net income guidance

* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.54 to $0.56

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.02 to $1.04

* Sees q3 revenue about $592.5 million

* RH - ‍now expects fiscal 2017 capital expenditures in range of $120 million to $130 million​

* RH sees ‍net revenue in range of $2.58 billion to $2.62 billion​ for fiscal 2018

* RH - sees fiscal ‍2018 adjusted net income in range of $125 million to $145 million​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $588.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 revenue view $2.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rh - ‍is increasing its fiscal 2017 adjusted net income guidance to a range of $82 million to $87 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

