FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天内
BRIEF-Rice Energy Q2 earnings per share $0.30
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 晚上8点22分 / 9 天内

BRIEF-Rice Energy Q2 earnings per share $0.30

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Rice Energy Inc:

* Rice Energy reports second quarter 2017 results and updates 2017 capital budget

* Q2 earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rice Energy Inc - ‍updating 2017 drilling and completion capital budget to reflect well costs continuing to trend below budget​

* Rice Energy Inc - ‍decreased d&c capital budget from $1,035 million to $965 million, a decrease of 7%​ for fy

* Rice Energy - ‍increased land budget from $225 million to $245 million and also expect to spend an additional $115 million on royalty acquisitions in fy ​

* Rice Energy - ‍in light of pending merger with eqt, co has discontinued providing guidance and long-term outlook​

* Rice Energy - qtrly ‍net production averaged 1,354 mmcfe/d, a 6 pct increase from q1 2017​

* Rice Energy - qtrly total operating revenues $398.3 million versus $156 million

* Q2 revenue view $360.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below