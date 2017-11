Nov 2 (Reuters) - Rice Energy Inc:

* Rice Energy reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.49

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍net production averaged 1,440 mmcfe/d, a 6 percent increase from Q2 2017​

* Qtrly ‍total operating revenues $365.3 million versus $198.9 million​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $373.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S