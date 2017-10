Sept 29 (Reuters) - RIETER HOLDING AG:

* HAS AGREED WITH WORKS COUNCIL AT INGOLSTADT LOCATION ON PACKAGE OF MEASURES FOR EMPLOYEES AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDUCTION IN WORKFORCE‍​

* RELOCATION OF PRODUCTION TO USTI (CZECH REPUBLIC)

* ESTABLISHMENT OF A TRANSFER COMPANY

* EXPECTED COST REDUCTIONS OF OVER CHF 15 MILLION FROM 2019

* FOR 2017, RIETER ANTICIPATES A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON EARNINGS OF CHF 36 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2hAdDIH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)