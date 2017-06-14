BRIEF-Rightside and Donuts announce definitive merger agreement

June 14 (Reuters) - Rightside Group Ltd

* Rightside and Donuts announce definitive merger agreement

* Donuts to acquire Rightside for $10.60 per share in cash

* Transaction valued at approximately $213 million

* Merger agreement was unanimously approved by Rightside's board of directors

* ‍rightside will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Donuts, a privately-held company​

* Pursuant to terms of merger agreement, transaction will be completed through an all-cash tender offer

