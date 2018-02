Feb 26 (Reuters) - Rignet Inc:

* RIGNET INC SAYS ON FEBRUARY 21, 2018, COMPANY APPOINTED TONYA MCDERMOTT AS ITS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER - SEC FILING

* RIGNET INC - COMPANY IS IN PROCESS OF CONDUCTING A SEARCH FOR A CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text: (bit.ly/2GOCsYz) Further company coverage: