BRIEF-Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust Q2 EPS $0.47

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust announces financial results for the second quarter 2017 with 8.5 pct growth in operating income and committed occupancy of 96.7 pct

* Revenue increased 3.6 pct for Q2 to $286 million as compared to $276 million for q2 of 2016

* Qtrly same property noi grew by 1.9 pct, or $3.0 million in q2 as compared to same period in 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.47

* Qtrly ffo $0.45 per unit