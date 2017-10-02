FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RioCan REIT plans to sell about 100 properties located primarily across Canada over next two to three years
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
2017年10月2日

BRIEF-RioCan REIT plans to sell about 100 properties located primarily across Canada over next two to three years

Oct 2 (Reuters) - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

* RioCan REIT - plans to sell approximately 100 properties located primarily in secondary markets across Canada over next two to three years

* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - sale expected to generate total net proceeds of approximately $1.5 billion

* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust says suspends distribution reinvestment plan effective November 1, 2017

* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - proceeds of sale to be used to repurchase units under normal course issuer bid and fund its development program​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

