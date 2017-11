BRIEF-Rise Education Cayman Expects Q4 Total Revenues To Be In Range Of RMB 260 Mln To RMB 270 Mln​

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Rise Education Cayman Ltd:

* - ‍FOR Q4 OF 2017, COMPANY EXPECTS ITS TOTAL REVENUES TO BE IN RANGE OF RMB 260.0 MILLION TO RMB 270.0 MILLION​

* - ‍REVENUES FOR Q3 OF 2017 INCREASED BY RMB 57.3 MILLION TO RMB 260.0 MILLION FROM RMB 202.7 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD OF PRIOR YEAR​

* - ‍EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IN Q4 OF 2017 TO REMAIN AT APPROXIMATELY SAME LEVEL AS DURING FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017​

* - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 0.30‍​

* ‍INCREASE IN QTRLY REVENUES WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO INCREASE OF RMB 42.6 MILLION IN REVENUES FROM EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS​

* RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN- ‍NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR Q3 OF 2017 WAS RMB 75.5 MILLION (US$ 11.3 MILLION) VERSUS RMB 81.8 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD PRIOR YEAR​

* - QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍RMB 0.39​