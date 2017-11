Nov 17 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp:

* Rite Aid announces senior management changes in category management

* ‍Bill Renz named Senior Vice President of Category Management​

* ‍Tony Montini and Bill Bergin to retire​

* Ted Williams, current VP of General Merchandise, Seasonal, been named Group Vice President of Consumables, General Merchandise and Seasonal​