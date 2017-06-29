FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rite Aid to sell Walgreens Boots Alliance 2,186 Rite Aid Stores and related assets
2017年6月29日 / 中午11点32分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Rite Aid to sell Walgreens Boots Alliance 2,186 Rite Aid Stores and related assets

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp

* Rite Aid enters into an agreement with Walgreens Boots Alliance to sell 2,186 Rite Aid stores and related assets for $5.175 billion

* Rite Aid to receive $325 million termination fee

* ‍agreement provides rite aid with 10-year pharmaceutical purchase option through wba affiliate​

* Says ‍proceeds from deal to be used to significantly reduce debt and strengthen balance sheet​

* Expects to use substantial majority of net proceeds from transaction to repay existing indebtedness, significantly reducing co's leverage levels

* In light of termination of merger agreement, divestiture agreement with Fred's Was also terminated, effective today

* Says company reported first quarter revenues of $7.8 billion, net loss of $75.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share

* For Q1, net loss $0.07 per diluted share

* Rite Aid also expects that federal tax gain on sale of assets will be largely offset by its net operating loss carryforwards

* Says Rite Aid will continue to operate Envisionrx, its pharmacy benefit manager, Rediclinic and health dialog

* Same store sales for quarter decreased 3.9 percent over prior year

* Revenues for quarter were $7.8 billion compared to revenues of $8.2 billion in prior year's q1

* In light of termination of merger agreement, divestiture agreement with Fred's was also terminated

* Co, Walgreens Boots Alliance agree to terminate previous agreement under which Walgreens Boots Alliance was to acquire all shares of co

* Transaction to assist co in addressing "pharmacy margin challenges and allows us to significantly reduce debt"

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $8.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

