Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* RITTER PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. RAISES $23 MILLION TO FUND INITIATION OF ITS PHASE 3 CLINICAL PROGRAM IN LACTOSE INTOLERANCE

* ‍PHASE 3 CLINICAL PROGRAM OF RP-G28 FOR TREATMENT OF LACTOSE INTOLERANCE EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​