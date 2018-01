Jan 12 (Reuters) - Riverview Bancorp Inc:

* RIVERVIEW BANCORP ANNOUNCES CEO SUCCESSION PLAN

* SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT PATRICK SHEAFFER TO RETIRE

* SAYS SHEAFFER WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF BOTH COMPANY AND BANK​

* SAYS KEVIN LYCKLAMA TO SUCCEED AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF CO AND BANK​