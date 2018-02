BRIEF-RLJ Entertainment Announces Formation Of Special Committee To Review Proposal By AMC Networks

Feb 27 (Reuters) - RLJ Entertainment Inc:

* RLJ ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO REVIEW PROPOSAL BY AMC NETWORKS

* SAYS ‍BOARD GRANTED SPECIAL COMMITTEE INDEPENDENT AUTHORITY TO EVALUATE, RESPOND TO PROPOSED AMC NETWORKS DEAL

* SAYS ‍SPECIAL COMMITTEE COMPOSED OF RLJE DIRECTORS ANDOR LASZLO AND SCOTT R. ROYSTER​

* SAYS IN ORDER TO COMPLETE DEAL, AMC NETWORKS WILL NEED TO NEGOTIATE "ACCEPTABLE" DEAL TERMS OF 4 OUTSTANDING SERIES OF PREFERRED STOCK​