BRIEF-RLJ Lodging Trust provides hurricane update

Sept 13 (Reuters) - RLJ Lodging Trust

* RLJ Lodging Trust provides hurricane update

* RLJ Lodging Trust - ‍in texas, all of company’s 11 hotels in Houston market remain operational​

* RLJ Lodging Trust - in florida, 8 of co’s 20 hotels had been temporarily closed to comply with mandatory evacuation orders

* RLJ Lodging Trust - ‍ in Florida, based on preliminary information, no material property damage has been reported​

* RLJ Lodging Trust - ‍RLJ’s hotels in Austin and San Antonio markets have also remained operational and were largely unaffected​

* RLJ Lodging Trust - ‍to date, there has been no material property damage reported to company’s hotels in houston market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: