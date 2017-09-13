FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RLJ Lodging Trust provides hurricane update
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月13日 / 下午2点22分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-RLJ Lodging Trust provides hurricane update

1 分钟阅读

Sept 13 (Reuters) - RLJ Lodging Trust

* RLJ Lodging Trust provides hurricane update

* RLJ Lodging Trust - ‍in texas, all of company’s 11 hotels in Houston market remain operational​

* RLJ Lodging Trust - in florida, 8 of co’s 20 hotels had been temporarily closed to comply with mandatory evacuation orders

* RLJ Lodging Trust - ‍ in Florida, based on preliminary information, no material property damage has been reported​

* RLJ Lodging Trust - ‍RLJ’s hotels in Austin and San Antonio markets have also remained operational and were largely unaffected​

* RLJ Lodging Trust - ‍to date, there has been no material property damage reported to company’s hotels in houston market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below