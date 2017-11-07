FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RMG reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.17
频道
专题
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 中午12点24分 / 更新于 18 小时前

BRIEF-RMG reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.17

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - RMG Networks Holding Corp

* RMG Networks Holding Corp - ‍Anticipates revenue for full-year 2017 to be flat to down 3% versus 2016​

* Rmg reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.17

* Q3 revenue fell 8 percent to $8.8 million

* RMG Networks Holding Corp- ‍Expects revenue in Q4 of 2017 to be impacted by recent launch of Korbyt platform​

* RMG Networks Holding - ‍Expects revenue in Q4 of 2017 to be impacted by recent launch of Korbyt platform and an associated delay in key customer orders​

* RMG Networks Holding Corp - ‍On November 6, 2017, company entered into an amended and restated loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank​

* RMG Networks Holding Corp - ‍Loan agreement renews and extends maturity date of its revolving line of credit to March 31, 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below