BRIEF-RMP Energy announces intention of share-repurchase program, reports Q3 results
2017年11月14日

Nov 14 (Reuters) - RMP Energy Inc

* RMP Energy announces intention of share-repurchase program, provides elmworth operations update and reports third quarter 2017 results

* RMP Energy Inc - ‍board of directors has authorized a share-repurchase program to be facilitated through a normal course issuer bid​

* RMP Energy Inc - in Oct 2017, co produced about 2,100 Boe/d on average from its Elmworth Montney asset, 40% up over about 1,500 Boe/d in Sept 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

