Nov 16 (Reuters) - RMP Energy Inc-

* RMP Energy receives TSX approval for normal course issuer bid

* RMP Energy Inc - ‍may purchase for cancellation, from time to time, up to a maximum of 12 million common shares of corporation​

* RMP Energy Inc - ‍has implemented a restriction on maximum aggregate value of common shares to be purchased during term of NCIB of $7.5 million​