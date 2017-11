Nov 27 (Reuters) - Royal Nickel Corp:

* RNC PLANS TO DOUBLE BETA HUNT NICKEL PRODUCTION IN 2018 AND RESUMES DISCUSSIONS WITH FINANCING AND OFFTAKE PARTNERS FOR DUMONT NICKEL-COBALT PROJECT

* ‍RNC MINERALS SAYS BETA HUNT NICKEL PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO DOUBLE IN 2018 TO APPROXIMATELY 4 MILLION POUNDS OF CONTAINED NICKEL​