BRIEF-Roaring Blue Lion Capital To Continue Discussing Ideas For Changes To HomeStreet Inc's Board

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Roaring Blue Lion Capital Management LP:

* ROARING BLUE LION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS IDEAS THAT MAY RESULT IN CHANGES TO HOMESTREET‘S BOARD, AMONG OTHERS

* ROARING BLUE LION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS ON JAN 11, HOMESTREET INFORMED THEY WERE UNWILLING TO ADD CHARLES GRIEGE JR TO BOARD

* ROARING BLUE LION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS ON JANUARY 17, CHARLES GRIEGE WROTE LETTER TO HOMESTREET INC - SEC FILING

* ROARING BLUE LION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS WILL BE NOMINATING ITS MEMBERS TO HOMESTREET'S BOARD