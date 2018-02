BRIEF-Robert Half Authorized Repurchase Of Up To Additional 10 Mln Shares

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Robert Half International Inc:

* ROBERT HALF ANNOUNCES COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION AND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS

* ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 10 MILLION SHARES OF COMPANY‘S COMMON STOCK​

* ROBERT HALF - ‍10 MILLION SHARE AUTHORIZATION IN ADDITION TO APPROXIMATELY 2.3 MILLION SHARES THAT REMAIN UNDER ROBERT HALF‘S EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN​

* ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍CASH DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID ON MARCH 15, 2018, TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF FEBRUARY 23, 2018​

* ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍ALSO ANNOUNCED ITS BOARD APPROVED AN INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, FROM $0.24 TO $0.28 PER SHARE​