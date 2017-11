Nov 22 (Reuters) - Robex Resources Inc:

* Says qtrly adjusted earnings per share C‍$0.005​

* Says qtrly ‍9,197 ounces of gold sold versus 3,755 ounces of gold sold from Nampala mine

* Says qtrly revenues - gold sales from Nampala mine C$14.8 million