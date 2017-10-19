FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Roche drugs chief says Ocrevus uptake to vary across countries
2017年10月19日 / 下午1点47分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Roche drugs chief says Ocrevus uptake to vary across countries

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag

* CFO expects no impact from currencies on 2017 sales, core operating profit or eps

* Drugs chief Dan O‘Day says not ‘pulling back’ on impower 150 trial expectations, still awaiting data

* Drugs chief O‘Day says remains bullish for ACE910 for non-inhibitor haemophilia population

* Drugs chief says expects tecentriq sales to grow following european approval

* O‘Day says having good dialogue with regulatory authorities on ocrevus, expects positive chmp opinion before year’s end

* Drugs chief says Ocrevus uptake in Europe will vary from country to country, cannot compare with U.S. uptake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

