BRIEF-Roche Holding AG Drugs Chief Says Immunotherapy Competitors Taking Share From Avastin

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag:

* CFO SAYS EXPECTS HIGH THREE DIGIT MILLION TAX BENEFIT FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

* CEO SAYS U.S. TAX REFORM HAS BOOSTED U.S. COMPETITIVENESS

* DRUGS DIVISION CHIEF SAYS OCREVUS HAS 5 PERCENT MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MARKET SHARE AFTER THREE QUARTERS OF SALES, SEES NO SLOWING IN UNITED STATES

* CEO EXPECTS OCREVUS TO “EASILY” EXCEED 1 BILLION SFR IN SALES IN 2018

* DRUGS CHIEF EXPECTS SIMILAR EROSION FOR HERCEPTIN AS RITUXAN AS BIOSIMILARS ENTER MARKET

* DRUGS CHIEF SAYS IMMUNOTHERAPY COMPETITORS TAKING MARKET SHARE FROM AVASTIN IN U.S. LUNG CANCER TREATMENT, RESULTING IN REVENUE DECLINE