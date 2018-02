Feb 12 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag:

* SAYS PHASE II DATA SUPPORT POTENTIAL FOR ROCHE’S NOVEL ANTI-VEGF/ANTI-ANGIOPOIETIN-2 BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY FOR PEOPLE WITH DIABETIC MACULAR EDEMA‍​

* SAYS RG7716 DEMONSTRATED CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL AND STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN VISUAL ACUITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)